Givi's latest offering, the Maxia 5, is a top-of-the-line top box that takes a lot of the brand’s expertise in motorcycle luggage and puts it into a sleek and stylish package for your next commute. The new box joins the rest of the Maxia family of models, a family that’s known as Givi’s high-end line of plastic top boxes.

Now in its fifth generation, the Maxia 5 brings a bunch of new refinements to the table, giving commuters an even better product than before. In addition to its foray into helmets, the Italian brand still retains its expertise in designing some of the best cases in the business, and the new Maxia is no exception.

Starting with the shell of the case, we get a futuristic design that stands out in a sea of black boxes. Givi’s “Innovative Molding” technology is on full display here, giving the box a very definite and precise shape which can be a great compliment for a scooter, an adventure bike, or even a sport standard if you’re so inclined. The molding technology allows the box to tip the scales at just a hair under 12 pounds, 11.9 pounds, or 5.4 kilograms. Even with its lightweight construction, the box is built to last, given Givi’s name in the game is a reputable one.

Up to 58 liters of space is expected from the Maxia 5, as per Givi’s specifications, which is plenty for most commuters to fit all their essentials and more. Up to two modular helmets can fit in this box, according to sources, and it’s one of the more spacious boxes out there for sure. At this price, riders may customize the box with up to four colored aluminum inserts. In addition to the pop of color, the reflector is a striking red and an added safety feature. In addition to all that, a black foam rubber backrest is available for passengers, as well as a nifty document holder. There is also a specially-designed interior bag that adds to the box’s functionality.

The Maxia 5 also has a double-hook Security Lock, which grants added peace of mind and protection against theft. New comb-type hinges are also new for the Maxia 5 which allows a smooth one-hand open.

As for its price, the Givi Maxia 5 comes in at €474, VAT included, or about $520 USD given current exchange rates.