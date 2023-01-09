Accessories specialists Givi are best known for their aftermarket luggage offerings. However, the brand has only broadened its horizons in the last few years with its ever-expanding helmet lineup. From sport-oriented lids to touring-friendly modular models, the Italian gear maker continues to diversify its range with the all-new Enigma 50.9 helmet.

Givi employs a Technopolymer plastic to construct the full-face lid’s shell. The material may not deliver on the Enigma’s carbon-fiber-clad colorways, but it keeps the helmet’s weight down to 3.3 pounds. Three different shell sizes also span the XS-XXL sizing chart for a more comfortable fit.

On the inside, a hypoallergenic liner accommodates all riders while the removable padding enables owners to periodically wash the interior. A stainless-steel micrometric buckle maximizes convenience without sacrificing safety. Additionally, a standard nose guard and wind deflector cuts down on both wind noise and fogging.

To all but eliminate fogging, Givi opts for an anti-scratch shield with a Pinlock Max Vision insert included. A drop-down, dark smoke sun visor protects the rider’s eyes from harmful rays, but users can equip the Enigma with additional protection thanks to Givi’s iridium shield offerings.

On the ventilation front, the full-face helmet features an air intake at the chin bar along with two oversized ducts at the crown. All the while, rear extractors keep the airflow consistent throughout the lid.

Givi offers the Enigma 50.9 in six color schemes including Matt black/Titanium, Black/Titanium/Red, Black/Titanium/Yellow, Black/Titanium/Gold, Matt grey/Black/Yellow, Black/Titanium/Pink. At €229 (~$245 USD), the 50.9 ranks as one of the most affordable ECE 22.06-compliant helmets on the market today.

Yes, Givi is known for its aftermarket luggage and accessories, but with the Enigma’s form, functionality, and safety, we wouldn’t be surprised if it soon earns a new reputation among sport riders and tourers.