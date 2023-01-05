Fabio Quartararo has been synonymous with Scorpion Helmets ever since he entered MotoGP’s Premier class. As the lone Scorpion-sponsored rider in the top Grand Prix category, the Frenchman practically carried the brand’s racing department (sorry, Alvaro Bautista). After competing at the front of the pack for four seasons, however, it was time for a change.

The first domino fell when Joan Mir replaced Pol Espargaro at Repsol Honda. The Spanish rider returned to AGV when he signed with the GASGAS Factory Racing Team. That left a vacuum in the HJC ranks, one that the Korean helmet manufacturer quickly filled with the former 2021 MotoGP champion.

“I cannot wait to try [the RPHA 1 helmet] on in the upcoming MotoGP races with a goal to place it on the top of the podium,” proclaimed Quartararo. “I look forward to working hard and fight for MotoGP Championships together with HJC. I want to thank HJC and the Hong family for the trust in me and I look forward to this journey together. I wish everyone happy new year and see you on tracks for new adventures.”

For 2023, Quartararo will sport HJC’s flagship RPHA 1 helmet. The top-of-the-line lid not only meets ECE and DOT standards but also adheres to FIM homologation. The wind tunnel-tested shape and PIM+ shell appeal to racers while the Silvercool interior and comm-ready sockets suit street riders.

The 23-year-old Yamaha rider may have swapped helmet brands, but his iconic El Diablo branding remains largely the same. Though slightly refined, his trademark devil face design still decorates the cranium portion of the lid. Monster logos plastered along the side also align with Yamaha Factory Team sponsorships. HJC promises to outfit Quartararo in limited-edition liveries for special races throughout the 2023 season as well.

The company will release the RPHA 1 Quartararo Replica in March, 2023, but it also plans to offer an exclusive FQ20 line with the “Diablo” design on its i71 and C10 helmets. Quartararo will debut his RPHA 1 Winter Test graphic at the first pre-season test on February 9, 2023. He will then where his signature Diablo race helmet for the season opener in Portugal on March 23, 2023.