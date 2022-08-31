Suzuki's announcement that it will leave the MotoGP at the conclusion of the 2022 season stunned the racing community. It goes without saying that what the future holds for both Alex Rins and Joan Mir is a hotly contested issue given that two of the most skilled riders in the racing series are sporting Suzuki leathers. The two riders' futures have been the subject of rumors, but it has now been verified that Honda holds the key to both Spaniards' futures.

At first, it was believed that both riders' contracts with Suzuki would be renewed. This appears to be completely off the table now that Suzuki's decision to leave the racing circuit is all but definite. Fortunately for Joan Mir, Honda Racing Corporation has stated that he will sign a two-year deal and join the Repsol Honda Team in 2023. The 2020 MotoGP World Champion will accompany current colleague Alex Rins in switching from Suzuki to Honda, in Rins' case, the LCR Honda team, when the 2022 season is over. He will be Marc Marquez's new teammate for the next season, as well as in 2024.

"I'm very excited to officially announce that I will join the Repsol Honda Team next year. Thanks to HRC for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to defend these historic colors, which are full of history and world titles. We will take advantage of all my experience accumulated over the years in MotoGP with Suzuki to contribute as much as possible to the project and to fight together to become world champions again.” Said Joan Mir in the MotoGP official press release.

Mir added that he is now focusing on getting back in shape following an ankle injury as a result of a vicious highside crash. “Now it's time to continue focusing on my recovery to return to the circuits as soon as possible and have a great end of the season with Team Suzuki Ecstar.”

Mir, a 24-year-old Spaniard with an incredible record of 12 Grand Prix victories and 33 podium finishes to date, became a two-time World Champion in 2020 after following up his Moto3 championship in 2017 with a victory in the premiere class. Needless to say, Joan Mir certainly has his work cut out for him next season, as the Honda RC213V has gained notoriety for being one of the most difficult MotoGP machines to pilot, as expressed by none other than Marc Marquez himself.