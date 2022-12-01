In 2016, the FIM Racing Homologation Programme (FRHP) set out to create one helmet certification to rule them all. With Europe’s ECE 22.06, Japan’s JIS T8133, and the U.S. DOT regulations setting the bar for road legality, FHRP’s Phase 01 (FRHPhe-01) held helmets to the highest standards in the industry: racing. Of course, many motorcyclists turn to Snell and Sharp certifications for extra assurance, but the FIM sticker soon gained prestige among track riders and racers.

Fast forward to 2019 when FIM introduced its first homologated helmets into the MotoGP premier class. By 2020, all circuit racing disciplines required the FIM badge of approval. The FHRP upheld the strictest safety standards by assessing linear and oblique impacts at low, medium, and high speeds while also incorporating penetration tests.

Both riders and manufacturers have embraced the regulations too, with 22 manufacturers producing 38 FIM homologated helmets in 2022. The organization hopes to build on that initial success by implementing FHRP Phase 02 (FRHPhe-02). In partnership with the Impact Laboratory at the University of Zaragoza, FIM will dedicate its efforts to the off-road racing community.

“The FRHPhe-02 represents a milestone to increase the level of safety for our riders, and to introduce an FIM standard for Off-Road riders,” stated FIM President Jorge Viegas. “The FIM got involved in this project, with a lot of work alongside the helmet manufacturers, our promoters, and with our Technical Stewards' feedback.”

Phase 02 will adopt new oblique anvil and hemispherical anvil impact tests along with updated threshold requirements. Officials will randomly select 9 to 13 impact zones out of 22 pre-determined locations. Throughout the testing, FIM will institute the Skull Fracture Criterion (SFC) to measure the likelihood of a traumatic head injury. The organization will also evaluate each candidate’s emergency cheek pad release system.

The robust testing procedure should suit FRHPhe-02-approved lids to motocross, enduro, speedway, and cross-country competitors. Still, FIM will recommend Phase 02 helmets for all FIM-sanctioned disciplines in 2025 before making the standard mandatory in 2026.

In order to help Technical Stewards identify approved helmets, each manufacturer will need to sew a FIM Homologation Label into the unit’s chinstrap. A QR code will help officials quickly retrieve the helmet’s specifications and certification.