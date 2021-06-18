Motorcycle helmet manufacturers pour a lot of resources into their flagship racing lids. Of course, the world’s best riders require the utmost protection, comfort, technology, and aerodynamics, but the development costs typically pass on to the consumer. As a result, race replica helmets can easily carry four-digit price tags. That’s not the case for Scorpion’s EXO R1 Air helmet, however, and it offers a top-of-the-line race lid at an attainable price point.

For 2021, Scorpion’s flagship model is back with updated graphics. Along with the Helley, Infini, Orbis, and Victory graphics, Scorpion offers the helmet in race replica liveries. Both MotoGP Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo and Honda WSBK rider Alvaro Bautista don the EXO R1 Air on the racetrack, and the 2021 helmet features the racers’ latest signature designs.

Aside from the cosmetics, the R1 Air still boasts Scorpion’s Ultra TCT composite shell. The proprietary process blends fiberglass, aramid, and poly-resin fibers for a lightweight shell with exceptional strength and impact dispersal properties. Interior accommodations include removable and washable padding with KwikWick III lining. Of course, Scorpion’s AirFit inflation system allows users to adjust the cheek pads for an optimal fit while also reducing wind noise and lift.

Gallery: 2021 Scorpion EXO R1 Helmet

The EXO R1 doesn’t just use air for a premium fit, however. The chin bar and crown vents cool the rider while the rear exhaust port keeps air flowing through the helmet. The rear extractor also generates an aerodynamic load, maintaining comfort at high speeds. A dark smoke visor and Pinlock MaxVision insert come standard with the helmet, but racers will also benefit from the visor’s tear-off posts. Swapping visors between sessions is a cinch as well, thanks to Scorpion’s Elip-Te II tool-less release mechanism.

Three different shells span the XS-M, L, and XL sizes, and the Medium size tips the scales at just 2.8 pounds. In solid colors, the EXO R1 Air retails for €369.90 ($438 USD) while the graphic variants come in at €399.90 ($474 USD). For the Alvaro Bautista replica, fans will have to shell out €419.90 ($498 USD). However, the Fabio Quartararo lid commands the most money at €529.90 ($628 USD). All helmets meet ECE, DOT, and FIM standards while remaining an affordable, track-worthy option.