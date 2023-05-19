Vanucci Gets Sporty With New VST-1 Leather Pants

Just like our bikes, our riding gear comes in all shapes and sizes. While there really is no rule stating that your gear has to match your bike, given the fact that most of us motorcycles are rather vain, this is almost always the case. Take sportbike riders, for example. Even on the street, you'll often see them clad in their full leather suits, rocking knee, elbow, and even shoulder sliders.

While this is indeed on the extreme side of the spectrum, there's also gear that's designed specifically for the street, while retaining that sporty look – and of course, certified safety technology. A good example of this would be Vanucci's VST-1 leather riding pants. Now, Vanucci is a fairly new player in the gear industry, but despite its juvenile status, the brand has made quite a name for itself thanks to its affordable, stylish, and protective gear. It is, after all, a brand under popular German gear distributor Louis Moto.

As for the Vanucci VST-1, well it's clear that it's a sporty pair of trousers, but one that's designed specifically for the street. It does away with knee pucks, discouraging you to drag knee on public roads. It's also built out of a combination of cowhide leather and softshell, stretchy textile fabric. Of course, the abrasion-resistant leather adorns slide-prone areas, while the softshell fabric is designed to keep you cool and provide excellent range of motion. Extra ventilation is provided by openings on the thighs, as well as a fixed mesh lining on the inside.

As for safety specifics, we find safety seams on impact-prone zones to avoid tearing, as well as removable and height-adjustable HTP-7/06 knee protectors. There are also pockets on the hips for you to add similar protectors, but these are sold separately. As such, the Vanucci VST-1 is certified Class A PPE according to the EN17092:2020 standard.

Lastly, on the comfort side of the equation, the VST-1 is equipped with zippers on the calves to make wearing and removal easier. There's also a connection zipper at the waist allowing you to match it with a compatible jacket, ideally the Vanucci VXA-6 ot VSJ-3. Colors consist only of black, but the pants are also sold in a women's cut with corresponding sizes. It retails for 379.99 Euros, or about $409 USD, per current exchange rates.