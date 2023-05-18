2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Unveiled In India With Styling And Tech Refinements

Classic Legends, the company behind the Jawa motorcycle brand in India, recently updated the 42 Bobber with a slew of refinements that bring the retro-style cruiser to the 21st century. Employing similar styling as that of the more premium Triumph Bonneville Bobber, the Jawa 42 Bobber is much more accessible thanks to its affordable price tag, while offering performance that’s more attune to the Indian market.

First introduced in 2020, the 2023 model-year brings a few styling and tech updates to the table. The Bobber is based on the Perak, but as the name suggests, features bobber styling such as a cropped tail and a concealed rear monoshock. For starters, the bike gets a new LED headlight, with the Bobber doing away with the headlight mask found in the previous model. Instrumentation is a fully digital cluster, which offers a modern contrast to the bike’s otherwise retro styling. Jawa has thrown in handy USB type A and C charging ports for various devices, too.

As you swing a leg over the bike, you’ll notice that the fuel tank has also been reshaped to offer better grip for the rider’s knees. The fuel tank has been shortened slightly, to accommodate shorter riders, and the saddle is also adjustable in height to allow riders of all sizes to get comfy aboard this classic-style cruiser. Furthermore, the Jawa 42 Bobber has been fitted with a longer front fender, as well as chrome accents on the engine and exhaust for a classic, retro-inspired look.

On the performance side of the equation, the bike continues to be powered by a 334cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. With 30 horsepower and 24 pound-feet of torque on tap, it’s adequately powerful for city and highway riding. In compliance with the latest emissions regulations in India, the Jawa 42 Bobber has been equipped with an OBD-2 system that flashes an error warning on the dash if the system detects an unusually high amount of emissions coming out of the exhaust.

In terms of pricing and availability, the new Jawa 42 Bobber is sold in the Indian market starting at Rs 213,000 ($2,585 USD) to Rs 215,000 ($2,610 USD). Color options consist of Mystic Copper, Moonstone White and Jasper Red Dual Tone.