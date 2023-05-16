KTM 390 Adventure With Spoked Wheels, Adjustable Suspension Launched In India

KTM already has one of the most capable entry-level adventure bikes in the market in the form of the 390 Adventure. As it is, the bike already dazzles with its impressive performance and tech features commonly found in top-tier adventure bikes. That being said, KTM is adamant in ensuring the 390 Adventure retains its leading position in the market by bestowing the bike with a slew of performance-oriented updates.

In the Indian market, KTM previously released the 390 Adventure X, a barebones model that does away with the cutting edge tech found on the standard model, in exchange for a more affordable price tag. Alongside the Adventure X, the Adventure V featured lowered suspension and the same level of tech as the standard 390 Adventure, providing easier access to shorter riders. This time around, KTM has tweaked the standard 390 Adventure with new spoked wheels and fully adjustable suspension, further boosting the bike's off-road acumen.

The bike's major upgrade is its adjustable inverted front forks from WP with compression and rebound capabilities, paired with a monoshock that allows for preload and rebound adjustments. This suspension setup can be fine-tuned to suit the rider's preferred riding style and terrain. Additionally, the bike features anodized black aluminum spoked wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, fitted with tubeless Metzeler Tourance tires.

In addition to the improvements to the wheels and suspension, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure also features some updates to its appearance. While the majority of the design elements remain unchanged from the 2022 model, such as the vertically stacked headlight with boomerang-shaped DRLs and the wide, muscular fuel tank, the bike now comes in a new Rally Orange color scheme that resembles KTM's Dakar bike.

The 2023 model continues to be powered by the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 42 horsepower and 26 pound-feet of torque, coupled with a six-speed gearbox and equipped with a slipper clutch. The KTM 390 Adventure also features LED lighting and a full-color TFT screen complete with smartphone connectivity. The bike also includes a range of rider aids, such as a quickshifter, traction control, cornering and off-road ABS, and multiple ride modes.