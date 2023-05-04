On May 2, 2023, Ola Electric announced sales of an impressive 30,000 new electric scooters throughout India for the month of April 2023. That number includes both new registrations and bookings for scooters that will be delivered in the near future—but any way you cut it, that’s a lot of vehicles.

Total new electric scooter registrations across all manufacturers in India totaled 66,468 for the month of April, according to Moneycontrol. Month on month, that’s down considerably from the high of over 86,000 new electric scooters recorded in March 2023, which is due in part to both subsidy hiccups related to the national government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, as well as a shortage of readily available scoots.

Of those new registrations, Ola accounted for 21,882 of them—leaving the remaining 8,118 as bookings that have yet to be fulfilled. This accomplishment led Ola to proclaim that it had “wrested 40 percent of the EV scooter market” as a result.

One of the keys to Ola Electric’s massive growth is its aggressive rollout of Experience Centers across India. As of the beginning of May 2023, it’s nearly up to 500 Ola Experience Center locations across India, but that number appears to be doing nothing to damp its ambition. If the company has its way, it says that it intends to have 1,000 ECs open by sometime in August 2023.

“The End of ICE Age is here. The customer of today wants world class EV products. To accelerate this momentum even further, we will continue to expand aggressively on the product front as well as ramp up our D2C (direct-to-consumer) network, to cater to this demand,” Ola chief marketing officer Anshul Khandelwal said in a statement.

Despite the overall two-wheeled electric vehicle sales drop from March to April 2023, Ola still manage to beat its competition to take the top sales spot. TVS Motors came in second, with 8,728 iQubes registered according to vehicle registration data. That’s less than half the number of new electric Olas registered for the same period. Ampere came in a close third, with 8,318 registrations in April.