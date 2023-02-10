Ola Electric Launches New Variants For S1 And S1 Air Scooters

In the Indian market, Ola Electric is largely responsible for making electric two-wheelers accessible to the masses. Not too long ago, the S1 electric scooter proved that a tech-laden, zero-emissions vehicle need not break the bank. Now, the S1 scooter gets even more affordable thanks to the introduction of additional variants with varying battery capacities. Let's take a closer look.

With a stated range of 91 kilometers (57 miles) and a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour (57 miles per hour), a new 2kWh battery pack option has been offered in the premium S1 line. The basic S1 is capable of covering 141 kilometers (88 miles) on a single charge and has a top speed of 95 kilometers per hour (59 miles per hour). The standard S1 retails for Rs 1,09,999, or roughly $1,332 USD, while the new, smaller version is priced at Rs 99,999, or around $1,211 USD.

The S1 Air, on the other hand, is the more affordable alternative with a focus on utility. This is evidenced by features such as a flatter seat and level floorboard for carrying bags or luggage. It's meant to rival small displacement commuter scooters in the entry-level segment, and has a smaller motor with a 4.5-kW output and a top speed of 85 kilometers per hour. Further decreasing the barriers to entry, the S1 Air is now available in three variants with 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh battery capacities. These models are priced at Rs 84,999 ($1,030 USD), Rs 99,999 ($1,211 USD), and Rs 1,09,999 ($1,332 USD).

Ola Electric's decision to expand the variety of its e-scooters should enable it to appeal to a wider range of customers. In addition, the EV manufacturer hinted to a portfolio of five new models of electric two-wheelers. Given that the teaser shows what look to be an adventure bike, naked bike, neo-retro machine, and even an e-bike it appears that the company is keeping up with its goal to branch out from the realm of scooters.

Ola Electric teases five new electric two-wheeler models.

As for the S1 range of scooters, the updated models are now open for booking, with the super affordable S1 Air expected to begin deliveries by July, 2023. It's also worth mentioning that folks who already pre-ordered the S1 Air when it was first launched with a 2.5-kWh battery, will get a free upgrade to the 3-kWh unit.