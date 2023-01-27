Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V1 Electric Scooter Makes Its Way To Eager Customers

2022 was a big year for the electric motorcycle and scooter segment, particularly in the Asian market. While new and exciting models rolled into the for-export market from various Chinese motorcycle manufacturers, India presented itself as a rapidly growing microcosm of electrified two-wheelers.

Companies like Ola Electric and Ather Energy saw massive growth, with the former releasing numerous new variants and updates to its S1 scooter range, and the latter expanding its 450 electric scooter lineup. Yet another Indian motorcycle giant joined the electric party, too. Hero MotoCorp inaugurated Vida, its all-electric spinoff brand, and launched its very first electric scooter, the V1. Now that 2023 has rolled over, the Vida V1 is beginning to make its way to the hands of eager customers.

Deliveries of the new Vida V1 have already begun in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi. On top of that, curious folks looking to make the shift to electric can get up close and personal with the new V1 through the company’s newest Experience Center in Delhi.

Vida offers the V1 electric scooter in two variants consisting of Plus and Pro. Both models are decently equipped to put up against the rigors of daily in-city commuting, but the Pro version rakes in a tad more performance owing to longer range and faster acceleration. For reference, the V1 Pro can rocket itself from zero to 25 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds. Meanwhile, the Plus version takes 3.4 seconds to reach 25 miles per hour. Additionally, the Pro has a 3.94kWh battery pack, while the Plus has a slightly smaller 3.44kWh unit. Both models can hit a top speed of 50 miles per hour, and offer four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Sport, and Custom.

Availability-wise, the Vida V1 is offered in a variety of colors, depending on the trim level. The Plus version comes in Matte White, Matte Sports Red, and Gloss Black. The range-topping Pro version, meanwhile, is also available in these colors, but can be purchased in a special Matte Abrax Orange, as well. Pricing for the V1 scooter starts at Rs 1,33,703, which translates to around $1,642 USD.