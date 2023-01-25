Honda Sprinkles Minor Updates On The Activa 6G For The Indian Market

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has just pulled the covers off of the updated version of its best-selling model, the Activa 6G. For the 2023 model year, the Activa 6G brings a host of new features to the table, while retaining its ultra-affordable price tag. For several years now, commuters in India have gravitated towards the Honda Activa thanks to its affordability, dependability, and practicality.

In total, the Honda Activa 6G will be sold in six colorways for 2023. These consist of Pearl Siren Blue, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White, and Matte Axis Gray Metallic. Style-wise, the Activa retains its minimalist bodywork with a pinch of sporty modern design. The flat floorboard, large under-seat storage, and rear grab handle provide extra utility for hauling cargo, daily essentials, and a passenger.

One of the biggest updates provided by the 2023 model is the addition of keyless functionality. The benefits of this include quicker starts and stops, as the key can always be kept in your person. Additionally, switches on the keyfob allow you to remotely access the under-seat compartment and fuel filler cap. Integrated into the keyless system is Honda's anti-theft system and vehicle location tracking system, which allows you to keep track of your scooter's location at all times.

On the performance side of the equation, the Activa 6G is powered by a fuel-sipping 109.5cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.7 horsepower and 5.6 lb-ft of torque. While this is by no means groundbreaking performance, users will benefit from an ultra-economical powerplant that's cheap to run and incredibly low-maintenance. The Activa 6G rolls on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels, and is suspended by a front telescopic fork and rear monoshock. As for braking hardware, the scooter is equipped with a drum brake at the front and rear—disc brakes are not available.

The Honda Activa 6G is best-known for its affordable price tag, and indeed, the 2023 iteration is no different. The 2023 Honda Activa 6G carries a sticker price starting at Rs 74,536, which translates to around $914 USD.