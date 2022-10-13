Hero MotoCorp Officially Launches The Vida V1 Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp's first electric scooter, the much awaited Vida V1, has been released. The pricing of the V1 Plus and V1 Pro models has been pegged at Rs 145,000 ($1,762) and Rs 159,000 ($1,932), respectively. For a price of Rs 2,499 ($30), reservations for this new electric scooter have already begun in a few cities, including Bengaluru, Jaipur, and New Delhi. Delivery is anticipated to start in the second week of December.

The Vida V1 is a thoroughly modern electric scooter, and slots itself a notch above the likes of the Ola S1. The V1 Pro has a 3.94 kWh battery pack, compared to the 3.44 kWh battery pack that the V1 Plus has. Given these battery specifications, the models' respective ranges are 103 miles and 89 miles on a single charge. The battery pack is detachable, and Vida promises a quick charging time of a little over an hour to achieve an 80-percent charge.

Both versions come equipped with an IP68-rated motor that has a top speed of 50 miles per hour. The V1 Pro flaunts faster acceleration, going from zero to 25 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds. With a time of 3.4 seconds for the zero to 25 mile-per-hour sprint, the V1 Plus isn't far behind. Hero's Vida V1 is covered by a standard five-year, 50,000-kilometer (31,250 miles) warranty, while the batteries are covered by a three-year, 30,000-kilometer (18,750 miles) warranty. These detachable batteries each weigh around 12 kilograms.

The Vida V1 has LED lighting as one of its characteristics, and the headlamp and taillight give this vehicle a really unique aesthetic. In addition, you get helpful features like an SOS button on the handlebar, a geo-fencing function, remote immobilization, follow-me lights, and an anti-theft alert. Adding to its practical amenities, its storage compartment is a modular unit with space for your personal items and everyday necessities and an under-seat section that stores a swappable battery.

It’s pretty clear that Hero MotoCorp has decided to go all in with the V1 when it comes to technology. It has a seven-inch color TFT display, keyless entry, and cute switch cubes for numerous functions. It also comes with three riding modes consisting of Eco, Ride, and Sport, and a completely programmable ride mode where you can adjust the acceleration and regenerative braking to your preferences. A reverse mode and a quick-boost function are also included, allowing you to easily park the scooter and execute rapid overtaking maneuvers.

