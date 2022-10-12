Fantic Pulls Covers Off XEF 450 Rally And Factory Machines

We’ve been talking quite a bit about Fantic recently. The Italian company managed to re-enter the spotlight in Europe thanks to a partnership with Yamaha, which injected new life into the aging brand. Fresh off the Dakar Rally, Fantic is now granting mere mortals access to its race-bred machines by releasing a new range of XEF 450 Rally machines. Two variants—Standard and Factory—are expected to hit the market as early as November, 2022.

Let's start with the XEF 450 Rally, which is the standard model. The Fantic 450s are built around the tried-and-true Yamaha WR450 platform, which includes a 450cc single-cylinder engine, an aluminum twin-spar frame, and KYB suspension. However, during the course of the XEF's two years of development, Fantic really utilized the engine and chassis as a starting point and added several improvements and unique parts designed to satisfy the needs of the most demanding adventurers.

For instance, two fuel tanks, one positioned centrally beneath the bike's seat and the other divided and placed laterally, together hold a generous 30 liters of fuel. In addition, a carbon kevlar protector wraps around the sides of the engine and gas tanks to safeguard them in the event of an inevitable fall. The engine and headers of the Arrow exhaust system are shielded by the same carbon kevlar protectors, which also add a sporty touch to the bike's bodywork.

Fantic has installed a specially tuned KYB suspension that is completely adjustable front and rear. The 48 mm fork has 310 millimeters of wheel travel, while the monoshock in the back provides 300 millimeters of suspension travel. Moto-Master provides the brakes, which consist of a 300mm hydraulic disc up front and a 245mm hydraulic disc at the back. The seven-inch RallyScreen is undoubtedly one of the Rally's most outstanding features. Apart from providing the standard information needed for daily riding, it's also weatherproof and impact resistant, and configured to render digital rally roadbooks.

The "Factory" edition, which is the next step up the ladder and has a run of just 50 units, is more expensive and far more exclusive. The pro riders' steel and aluminum tower, which holds the actual road book and a trip master device, is part of the equipment on the special edition bike. In order to receive the most airflow, the full-spec bike also features a more intricate oil cooling system positioned up front. The Factory edition is easily distinguishable from the base Rally thanks to its red triple clamps and hubs, which were CNC machined components. In contrast, the base Rally model has black components.

Not to mention, the Factory's complete titanium, custom-designed Arrow exhaust system cuts 3.31 pounds off the basic model's already-expensive exhaust system. The Motori Minarelli plant in Bologna, Italy, which is currently owned by Fantic, painstakingly constructs each XEF 450 Rally motorcycle by hand. Although prices haven't been made public, estimates put them at 16,740 euros ($16,256) for the Rally and 24,240 euros ($23,540) for the Factory Rally.

Gallery: Fantic Pulls Covers Off XEF 450 Rally And Factory Machines