Fantic Releases Four New Graphics Kits For Enduro And Motard Models

Fantic is an Italian motorcycle manufacturer whom you may be familiar with thanks to its retro-style scramblers and enduros. The brand has always centered on the fun-loving side of motorcycling, as evidenced by its peppy, lightweight, and punchy machines. The company has recently released aftermarket graphics for those looking to add some character to their enduros and motards. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

The graphics kits are compatible with Fantic’s Enduro and Motard 50, 125, and 250 models, and really change the aesthetics of the bikes. Available in four different variations, each of the graphics kits is inspired by the urban landscape, and gives the bikes an artistic and soulful charm, otherwise lacking in the standard color schemes. The four designs consist of Graffiti, Dazzle, Urbex, and Lighter.

For starters, the Graffiti graphic draws inspiration from street art and vibrant colors. Composed primarily of a sharp purple, it incorporates the look of spray paint-style art with the angular bodywork of the Enduro and Motard. The result is a blend of pink, purple, and fuschia that really makes the bike stand out in a crowd.

Up next, the Dazzle colorway dials things down a bit, and is ideal for those who prefer a more structured, pattern design, as against an abstract work of art like the Graffiti colorway. The Dazzle design is composed primarily of black stripes over a white base, and does a good job of keeping the bike rather composed, yet sporty. According to Fantic, the intersecting lines represent the community and camaraderie brought about by the two-wheeled lifestyle, wherein people from all walks of life converge and enjoy one passion.

The Lighter graphic design is, as the name suggests, the most visually light design, as it’s devoid of any loud colors or eccentric elements. Instead, it adopts a more OEM look with gloss and matte black elements providing a subtle contrast. Meanwhile, light blue accents give the bike additional character, while keeping things looking sleek and stealthy.

Last but not least, the Urbex graphic, which is short for Urban Exploration, gives the Fantic Enduro and Motard models an adventurous look with a fluorescent yellow, black, and gray camouflage pattern. All Fantic graphics kits are available across Fantic dealerships in Italy, with customers having the option of installing them on their existing bikes, or brand new bikes fresh from the showroom floor.