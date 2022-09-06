Kawasaki Introduces 2023 KLX140R Range Of Off-Road Machines

Kawasaki is revamping its beginner-focused off-road range with three new KLX variants for the 2023 model year. The three bikes in the KLX140R range all share the same reliable and well-regarded four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, engine catering to growing riders and growing confidence alike. The trio of KLX R models, each with a five-speed transmission and a manual clutch, is led by the KLX140R, the model best suitable for novice riders.

Many young riders will get the chance to master the use of a manual clutch and five tightly packed competition-style gears in an off-road environment for the first time thanks to the bike's low seat height of just 780mm. The Kawasaki KLX140R receives the barest minimum of off-road-focused gear for the 2023 model year. Kawasaki describes the KLX140R as a "lime green hello" for young riders and off-road aspirants to the world of Kawasaki and off-road riding in general. It is outfitted with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes and shares the same aggressive track-ready looks of the competition-focused KX stable.

Taller riders, meanwhile, could also consider the Kawasaki KLX140R L, which has slightly bigger proportions for taller kids and kids at heart. The KLX140R L rider will enjoy an 800mm seat height, 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels, and a curb mass of just 95 kilograms, making the vehicle easy to manage while riding and simple to load onto the back of a truck after a long day of exhilarating riding.

The KLX140R F, which has adult off-road bike-sized 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels, is the KLX140R model that will be at the top of the range for 2023. The KLX140R F rider can take advantage of the 11 horsepower and 8.4 ft-lbs of torque at 6,000 rpm that are a feature of all machines in the KLX140R range while enjoying similar chassis dimensions to a full-size motocross machine with the assurance of predictable and manageable power delivery and adjustable rear suspension. The KLX140R F model is a superb machine to use as a last step before joining the much more serious competition environment.