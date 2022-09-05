Pack All Your Off-Road Riding Gear With OGIO’s New RIG 9800

Motocross racers or track riders could indeed find it difficult to pack all their gear when preparing for a day at the track. Carrying loads of bags filled with a mish mash of riding gear can be extremely unruly, disorganized, and plain inconvenient. Luckily, popular luggage manufacturer OGIO has the perfect solution that can keep your gear neat and organized and make it easy for you to pack for an exciting day at the track with its new RIG 9800.

Renowned for its backpacks both inside and outside of the motorcycling world, OGIO has made a name for itself with its technical luggage products with a unique urban style and pretty impressive quality. Since the late 1980s, OGIO has been producing bags and backpacks for folks of all walks of life. For motorcyclists, the brand has a selection of bags suitable for a variety of riding styles. Its newest offering, the RIG 9800, is targeted squarely at motocross riders and racers looking for the one-stop-shop when it comes to a bag that can carry all their gear.

The RIG 9800 is ideal for motocross riders who pack loads of gear for sessions on track. However, given just how versatile and adaptable the RIG 9800 seems, it won’t be too difficult to use this bag as your general travel companion.The RIG Pro includes a huge main compartment with movable partitions and multiple storage pockets, providing a very large storage volume with a total capacity of 125 liters. It now comes with a detachable bag made to fit the boots, which may be carried separately or within the bag to save space.

The RIG 9800 Pro has a strengthened SLED frame for increased durability, foam cushioning throughout, new reinforced ergonomic grips, and large replaceable wheels. Given that the wheels come in a variety of colors, you're free to mix and match your bag's colorway according to your preferences.As for pricing and availability, the OGIO RIG 9800 provides quite a lot of bang for your buck. OGIO is asking 399.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $399.95 USD.