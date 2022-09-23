Hero MotoCorp, one of India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturers, will finally enter the electric mobility industry in 2022. On October 7, 2022, the company's new EV subsidiary, Vida, will introduce the world's first electric scooter in India. Hero MotoCorp first planned to introduce its e-scooter in March 2022, but supply chain concerns forced the company to push the date further back.

In Rajasthan's Jaipur, Hero MotoCorp will introduce the Vida electric scooter at the Hero Global Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT). The company has announced this corporate event with the slogan, "A new era in mobility is about to begin, VIDA - Powered by Hero," to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Although we don't yet know much about this electric scooter, it is anticipated to be a mass-market item and will probably compete with the enormously popular Ola S1 and Ather 450X electric scooters.

It is important to note that Hero MotoCorp's Vida sub-brand for electric mobility was announced in March 2022, but the introduction of the scooter had to be delayed owing to supply chain concerns. The business refers to it as a completely new identity for its cutting-edge mobility solutions. The company's manufacturing plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, will be used to produce Hero MotoCorp's first electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand.

Regarding specifications and features, Hero's Vida electric scooter is anticipated to be equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack and a mid-mounted electric motor. The Vida should have a similar range to other electric scooters of this sort, which is typically between 70 and 80 miles on a single charge. As was already noted, the Vida scooter is expected to be affordable and should be priced reasonably to compete with models like the TVS iQube and Ola S1.

While Hero MotoCorp has yet to release any information pertaining to the Vida electric scooter, it did state that deliveries of the scooter will happen towards the tail end of the year. As such, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more information about Hero's upcoming Vida electric scooter.