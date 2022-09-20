No matter where in the world you’re from, I’m almost certain you can appreciate a lightweight and capable dual-sport motorcycle. Nearly all manufacturers have at least one dual-sport machine in their model range, however, it’s in countries like India where dual-sports make the most sense, even for the average commuter.

When riding in densely populated areas with less than perfect road conditions, having a motorcycle that’s overengineered is always a good thing. Indian motorcycle manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, and its XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition, is a perfect example of the ideal urban enduro. Modeled after the company’s rally machine, the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition was unveiled in July, 2022, and was immediately sold out less than four days after launch—much to the dismay of off-road aficionados in the country.

You see, what makes the Rally Edition special is the fact that it comes outfitted with performance-oriented goodies which Hero describes as “designed to provide the most authentic and exclusive rally experience”—even if it means just jumping curbs on your way to work. It does this with long-travel suspension, knobby tires, and of course, Hero MotoSport’s factory racing livery. Furthermore, it comes adorned with an autograph of famed Indian rider CS Santosh, to certify the bike’s race-bred origins.

Performance-wise, the Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition is one of the punchier dual-sports in its weight class. Equipped with a 200cc single-cylinder engine, it churns out 19 horsepower and 12.1 ft-lbs of torque. Hero MotoCorp head of strategy and global product planning Male Le Masson stated in an article published by Indian publication Motoroids, “The Rally Edition brings exceptional off-road capabilities through factory fitted rally kit and tuned for the very best riders, together with a unique design inspired by our Dakar machines.” With that, it isn’t all too surprising that Hero’s race-bred machine was in such high demand.

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition retails for Rs 152,100, which is the equivalent of around $1,909 USD. Luckily for those who are still hoping to get their hands on this race-inspired dual-sport, Hero MotoCorp has just reopened bookings for this bike. That said, chances are the bike will be sold out quickly, so you better get in touch with your nearest Hero dealer as soon as possible.