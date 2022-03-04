Hero Electric Pulls The Covers Off The Eddy Electric Scooter In India

Hero Electric has just released its newest affordable two-wheeler, the Eddy. It was developed specifically to address the growing demand for lightweight, affordable personal mobility, and looks to be a viable alternative to gas-powered scooters for use in the urban setting. Employing a minimalistic, no-frills approach, the Eddy retails for just Rs 72,000, translating to around $950 USD.

Given the Eddy’s barebones approach, the scooter is surprisingly feature-rich, which will surely come to the delight of India’s tech-savvy populace. The Eddy brings premium features such as Find My Bike, E-Lock, Follow-Me Headlamps to the table. Other features include a large storage compartment and even reverse mode for added convenience in parking. Hero Electric has yet to reveal the specifics of the powertrain, as well as the claimed range on a single charge.

Perhaps the best selling point for the Eddy, apart from its super affordable price tag, is the fact that it can be ridden without registration or a driver’s license, as it falls under the low-speed vehicle category in India. In the event the scooter is exported to other markets, chances are this will also be the case. Hero Electric will be releasing the Eddy in two vibrant color options—yellow and light blue, a befitting palette for a cute runabout.

Commenting on the release of the Eddy scooter, Naveen Munjal, Managing Director at Hero Electric highlighted how the new scooter is a step in the right direction. “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks.” He went on to add that the scooter is the manifestation of the company’s conscious efforts to share its initiatives towards a carbon-free future to the rest of the world, stating that the Eddy would “make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.”

In India, Hero Electric is one of the fastest growing electric two-wheeler manufacturers. It recently announced that it was boosting its production capacity in its Ludhiana factory in order to meet the growing demands of customers in the country. With more than 750 dealership outlets spread across India, expect the super affordable Eddy scooter to roll off showrooms fairly quickly.