Hero MotoCorp Debuts Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition In India

In 2021, Hero MotoCorp, one of the most popular Indian motorcycle manufacturers, pulled the covers off the XPulse 200 4V, a versatile dual-sport that opened the doors of off-road riding to a wider audience. Earlier in June, 2022, meanwhile, Hero took the XPulse 200 4V a step further by showcasing a burlier, more specialized Rally Edition of the bike. At the time, it wasn't sure if and when the production version of the bike would launch.

Well, the time has finally come, and Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the highly anticipated XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition in India. So, what exactly sets it apart from the base model? Well, quite a lot actually. For starters, the motorbike features graphics that match the livery of Hero MotoSports Team Rally and is decorated in the white and red factory racing colors of Hero MotoCorp. The bike's suspension has also undergone significant modification. A fully adjustable front fork with 250mm of wheel travel and a 10-step adjustable rear shock with 220mm of wheel travel are included with the XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition.

All those specs are pretty tasty, especially to those looking to tackle some serious off-road riding with this bike. As a result, however, the Rally Edition gives up some of the approachability the base model has become loved for. The ground clearance has been risen by 50mm while the seat height has grown from 825mm to 885mm. In order to accommodate the higher ground clearance, the bike also has a raised handlebar, a longer gear change lever, and a longer side stand. Impressively, the Rally Edition weighs just 160 kilos, which is only 2 kilograms more than the regular XPulse 200 4V.

Performance-wise, the 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine on the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition is equipped with an oil cooler. It produces the same 19 horsepower and 12.14 ft-lbs of torque as the XPulse 200 4V. Furthermore, Indian National Supercross and Motocross champion, CS Santosh, will affix his signature on each of the Rally Edition models. This doesn't increase performance one bit, but will surely capture the interest of racing aficionados. The Rally Edition costs the equivalent of $1,903 USD, which is $202 more than the regular model's pricing.