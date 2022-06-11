Hero MotoCorp handed over 300 motorcycles along with 600 helmets to the Himalayan Eco Restoration, Biodiversity Conservation, and Livelihood Enhancement Society in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Under Hero MotoCorp's Hero WeCare corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform, Project Hero Green Drive handed over all the motorcycles and the gear to Subodh Unial Minister of Forests, Language & Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand by Bharatendu Kabi, the head of CSR and Corporate communication of Hero MotoCorp in the presence of senior government officials and senior executives from the company.

The model that was chosen to represent the CSR project was the Hero Glamour. It is a standard bike with a small yet robust engine that’s been kitted out with horns, auxiliary lights, leg guards, helmet locks, and side bags that are waterproof. These bikes will be used by forest guards and rangers for use in active patrols in the forests which will increase mobility and keep a lid on poaching and illegal logging, and forest fires.

"We are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for spearheading this project and partnering with the Uttarakhand Forest Department. This is an outstanding demonstration of a corporate collaborating with local forest authority to ensure global ecological and sustainable development, and I hope that more corporates will take inspiration from this partnership and come forward to collaborate with us," stated by Subodh Uniyal, Minister of Forests, Language & Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand.

In addition, Bharatendy Kabi, Hero Motorcorp’s head of CSR and Corporate Communication had this to say: "Hero MotoCorp has always been committed to environmental protection and nurturing of the biodiversity. Our 'Project Green Drive' initiative is aligned with this vision as part of our CSR projects under the umbrella platform "Hero We Care". In the state of Uttarakhand, we have multiple ongoing community initiatives – including healthcare, education, family and child welfare and the environment. We deeply cherish our association with the state government of Uttarakhand and we will continue to collaborate in various initiatives to further strengthen this partnership."