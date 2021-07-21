Hero Launches Updated Glamour XTec Commuter Bike

Aside from Hero MotoCorp's recent quarrels with its sibling rival, Hero Electric, the Indian motorcycle manufacturer has been doing good for itself lately, with the launch of an ultra-affordable, feature-rich commuter, that's sure to catch the attention of those looking for a new commuter machine. Based on the company's popular Glamour naked bike, the Glamour Xtec sets a new technological benchmark in the entry-level segment.

The new Hero Glamour Xtec, as the name suggests, is loaded with exciting tech. For instance, it gets Bluetooth connectivity and built-in turn-by-turn navigation—an industry first for the entry-level segment. Hero MotoCorp has also fitted the Glamour Xtec with full-LED lighting, as well as a fully digital LCD instrument panel similar to that of the XPulse. For added convenience especially on longer rides, the Glamour Xtec gets a built-in USB charger. For on-the-go commuters, the Glamour Xtec's Bluetooth-enabled instrument panel features SMS and call notifications, as well as interoperability with Google Maps.

As far as performance is concerned, the Glamour Xtec gets a very commuter-focused 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine producing a pedestrian 10.7 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission transfers this power to the back wheel. The Glamour Xtec also incorporates Hero's AutoSail technology, which is supposed to slightly increase engine revs at low RPMs to prevent stalling, as well as make it easier to crawl in heavy traffic situations. The Xtec also features Hero's i3s engine start-stop feature for even more fuel efficiency.

Commenting on the launch of the new Hero Glamour Xtec, Malo Le Masson, Hero MotoCorp's Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, stated, “The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and Turn-by-Turn Navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price.” The new Glamour Xtec is available for just Rs 78,900 ($10,059 USD) for the drum variant, and Rs 83,500 or $1,120 USD for the disc version.