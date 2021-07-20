Feast Your Eyes On The New Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition

Yamaha India has pulled the covers off the new FZ25 MotoGP Edition. This bike is sure to tickle the fancy of the thousands of MotoGP fans, particularly patrons of the Monster Energy Yamaha racing team all over India. Available in limited numbers, the FZ25 MotoGP Edition carries a premium of just Rs 2,000, or $27 USD over the base model, making it an extremely enticing offer for MotoGP fans.

The Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP edition retails for Rs 136,800, or $1,835 USD, and features Yamaha's naked sportbike styling similar to that of the Master of Torque model range found in the international market. Particularly, the FZ25's styling is akin to that of the previous generation of Yamaha MT-07, with its sharp bodywork, upright naked stance, and angular halogen headlight. The FZ25 MotoGP Edition is shod in race-inspired livery with a black and blue two-tone color scheme, and brandnames of Eneos, Yamalube, and of course, Monster Energy figuring prominently on the bike's design.

Other than the new livery, however, the Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition is no different from the standard FZ25. This popular sporty commuter is equipped with a very frugal 249cc single-cylinder motor. Featuring barebones componentry consisting of air-cooling, a single overhead camshaft, and electronic fuel injection, this workhorse of a motor churns our 20 horsepower making for an enjoyable ride be it for work or play.

The bike is underpinned by some rudimentary components, too, all of which lend themselves to the bike's very affordable price tag. It gets a standard telescopic front fork bereft of any adjustability whatsoever, while the rear monoshock features only preload adjustability. Dual-channel ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes put a stop to things safely and conveniently, further adding to the approachability of this sporty little commuter. In the coming months, Yamaha is expected to release more MotoGP Edition motorcycles—with a YZF-R15 version almost surely in the pipeline.