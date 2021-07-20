On July 19, 2021, Brembo formally announced the impending opening of the Brembo Inspiration Lab, to be located in California’s Silicon Valley. Current plans are for the center to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, where it plans to focus on innovation in software development, data science, and AI.

“We are very pleased to open Brembo’s first center of excellence in Silicon Valley. We are entering and investing in this world-renowned location for high technology and innovation with the clear and ambitious goal of addressing the unprecedented challenges impacting the automotive sector" said Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci in a statement.

"We are in an era of data science and the application of artificial intelligence, which offers us a great opportunity to build our future and strengthen our technological leadership. With the Brembo Inspiration Lab we accept the challenge to increase the company's digital culture and to bring ‘Made in Brembo’ innovation even closer to our partners."

Brembo has had a strong presence in North America for the past 30 years. Its continental HQ and R&D center is located in Plymouth, Michigan. The company also maintains manufacturing facilities in Michigan, New Jersey, and Monterrey, Mexico.

It’s an interesting time to observe any transport industry you choose to look at, because it’s a time of great challenge and change. Brembo and companies have to find the best ways to adapt to meet those challenges and evolve as necessary to meet customer demands—whoever those customers might be.

While the means by which we transport ourselves are shifting, the basic fact of necessary transportation won’t change. That’s where the challenges come in, and it will be interesting to see what Brembo does moving forward. The company says that “it will welcome talent from various industries to benefit the development of Brembo’s future braking solutions,” which seems to indicate that it doesn’t want to dig itself too far into a trench of only considering a small subset of expertise.