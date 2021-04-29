Established in 1965, J.Juan has specialized in braking systems for motorcycles, ATV, UTV, and mini cars for over 55 years. The Barcelona-based company is valued at €73 million ($88.4 million USD) and runs two factories in Spain and one in China. If you’ve ever ridden a newer Benelli or a Zero Motorcycle, odds are you’ve used J.Juan braking systems. However, that could all change after Brembo’s recent acquisition of the Spanish brakes brand.

According to the agreement, Brembo will acquire 100 percent stake in J.Juan Group, giving the Italian brake giant access to J.Juan’s research and development. Though, it seems Brembo is more interested in the company’s brake hose manufacturing capabilities at the Spanish and Chinese plants.

“We are glad to join the Brembo Group,” stated José Luis Juan, CEO of J.Juan. “The transaction will allow us to become part of a strong company with a solid global footprint that will support J.Juan’s development for the professional growth of all our employees and the benefit of customers.”

Zero SR Benelli Leoncino

Brembo currently owns ByBre, Marchesini, and SBS Friction, and with its purchase of J.Juan—and its brake hoses—the brand could create a vertically integrated supply chain.

“We are proud to welcome J.Juan in the Brembo Group,” said Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei. “This transaction is in line with our global strategy and follows the recent acquisition of SBS Friction in Denmark. We continue to invest with the aim of strengthening our motorbike core business. The addition of J.Juan is a great opportunity for us, as it reinforces our positioning as a company increasingly oriented to offering comprehensive, integrated and high-quality solutions to our customers.”

Of course, Brembo’s acquisition of a competitor is subject to approval by Antitrust authorities. While the Italian brand dominates the performance market, Nissin and Beringer still challenge Brembo’s segment supremacy. If approved, the €70 million ($84.7 million USD) purchase would close in the second half of 2021.