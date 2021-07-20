The Kawasaki ZX-25R has been immensely popular ever since its introduction in 2020. Of course, after the new-bike appeal wears off, every bike owner starts asking themselves what they want to modify. Maybe the ergonomics aren’t quite right, or it doesn’t sound as good as it could, or you wish the suspension was a little more something-or-other.

Yoshimura Japan has good news for you if you have a track-focused ZX-25R that you’re looking to put a new exhaust system on. At the end of June, 2021, the accessories manufacturer put out its Hepta Force TSS Racing Cyclone exhaust system, specifically made to fit your ZX-25R.

It’s a full racing exhaust system, which comes with a short silencer. The exhaust pipes are available in your choice of stainless steel or titanium, and the silencer covers are available in either a satin finish cover or a titanium blue cover for the stainless-steel pipe version, or plain titanium or titanium blue cover options for the titanium pipes.

Gallery: Yoshimura Hepta Force TSS Exhaust for Kawasaki ZX-25R

4 Photos

Weight savings over the stock unit are significant, whether you choose the stainless-steel or titanium versions. The stock exhaust system on the ZX-25R weighs 8.6 kilograms, or just under 19 pounds. The Hepta Force TSS Racing Titanium Cyclone drops that number down to just 3.7 kg, or about 8.16 pounds. That’s less than half the original weight!

Choose the stainless-steel version instead, and the weight baries based on whether you choose the satin finish silencer cover or the titanium blue one. The satin finish cover version weighs 5.1 kg, or just over 11.2 pounds, while the titanium blue one weighs 4.9 kg, or 10.8 pounds.

These race-only exhausts make a noise that clocks in at 113 decibels at 11,500 rpm. Yoshimura’s dyno tests show a slight performance increase over the stock units for these pipes—and we probably don’t need to tell you that they look pretty fantastic, too. There’s just something about that unique shape of the Hepta Force line, finished off so beautifully with a carbon fiber end cap. The shape really suits the ZX-25R, too. If you’re curious to hear what it sounds like, watch the video.