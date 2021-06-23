Kawasaki has begun rolling out the updated version of its quarter-liter sportbike, the ZX-25R, across the Asian market. A few weeks ago, Team Green unveiled the 2022 iteration of this inline-four screamer in the Indonesian market. Featuring striking new colorways, some of which a clear departure from what we've become used to from Kawasaki, the updated ZX-25R retains its sporty, beginner-friendly platform, and inline-four screamer.

In Thailand, Kawasaki has done the same with the ZX-25R, launching new paint schemes for the 2022 model-year. The previous iteration of the ZX-25R in the Thai market was available in two very Kawasaki-like color options in the form of Metallic Spark Black/ Pearl Flat Stardust White and Lime Green/ Ebony (also known as Kawasaki Racing Team colors). For the upcoming model year, Kawasaki has decided to spruce things up a bit by launching two new colors for the quarter-liter machine—Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White, or the updated KRT replica livery, and Metallic Matte Twilight Blue/Metallic Graphite Grey.

The Lime Green/ Ebony/ Pearl Blizzard White colorway, or the new and improved KRT replica livery, is the same one we find in the Indonesian-spec ZX-25R. Meanwhile, the Metallic Matte Twilight Blue/ Metallic Graphite Grey color option for the Ninja ZX-25R is specific to Thailand, and isn't currently available in other markets. It puts a refreshing spin on this otherwise familiar sportbike, and is a clear indication that Kawasaki is becoming more adventurous when it comes to rolling out new and exciting color options for its machines. This is likely being done in order to attract the younger generation of riders across multiple markets.

It's also interesting to note that Kawasaki has updated its Ninja 400 and Ninja 650 sportbikes for the North American market. They too feature new, unique colorways never before seen from Team Green. It would appear, however, that nearly all updates to Kawasaki's 2022 models consist of cosmetic enhancements and revisions. I guess we'll have to wait until 2023 for substantial updates to be done in terms of performance.