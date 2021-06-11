In July, 2020, Kawasaki Indonesia first lifted the curtain on the all-new Ninja ZX-25R. The quarter-liter screamer was introduced with a fun, zippy spec sheet, making a claimed 50 horsepower at 15,500 rpm (or 51 with ram air), 22 lb-ft of torque at 14,500 rpm, and weighing in at 401 pounds. Riders are everywhere in Indonesia, and as in much of Asia, smaller-displacement bikes are easily the most popular. Kawasaki Indonesia seemed poised to do great things with this introduction. Then, the global pandemic tilted the whole world off its axis. So, what happened?

At Kawasaki Indonesia’s digital presentation on June 11, 2021, the OEM revealed that the ZX-25R far outperformed the company’s initial sales goals. Initially, Team Green thought it would sell around 2,000 ZX-25Rs to the Indonesian public in the model’s first year. Instead, it sold more than double that amount. Riders, it seemed, liked that new quarter-liter sportbike option so much, they bought more than 4,000 of them in the first year of release.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Kawasaki decided to offer a greater choice of colors for the 2022 ZX-25R. While the WSBK champions also took the time to unveil the new ZX-10R that’s already been introduced elsewhere, the 2022 ZX-25R gets four special color options for the Indonesian market. Compare that to 2021, when there was one color for the base ZX-25R, in addition to three additional options for the ZX-25R ABS SE.

Gallery: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

14 Photos

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is unsurprisingly offered in the same lime green, ebony, and blizzard white colorway as its liter sibling, the current ZX-10R. It’s a perfectly miniaturized version of the ZX-10R in appearance, and perhaps also in aspiration.

Three other colors are also on offer for the new year, though. For 2022, you can also choose from Passion Red, Graphene Steel Gray, or Metallic Spark Black to suit your individual style. Pricing and availability information are not yet listed on Kawasaki Indonesia’s website. So, if you’re in Indonesia, your best bet may be to talk to your local Kawasaki dealer to ask any questions you may have about the 2022 ZX-25R.