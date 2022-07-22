Louis' Fastway Offroad Gloves Offer Certified Protection At Low Cost

Expensive riding gear can be quite a deterrent for beginners or those on a budget to pick up the wonderful passion of riding a motorcycle. While most motorcycle gear is indeed expensive for a reason, a large chunk of your money goes to the branding. Just like the fashion world, sporting the latest Dainese jacket will definitely have you looking a lot cooler than if you were wearing some other budget-focused brand, right? Well, not really.

You see, budget-focused motorcycle gear brands do exist, and they also feature similar if not equal safety ratings as their premium counterparts. Heck, I wouldn't even be surprised if some of these budget brands share the same factory as other mainstream names out there. Whatever the case, being on a budget doesn't mean you need to skimp on protecting yourself each time you go out for a ride. Take, for example, these new Offroad gloves from Fastway, a subsidiary of German gear and equipment distributor Louis. Now, Louis advertises these gloves as a pair meant for off-road use, but I don't see why you couldn't use them as a daily rider.

At just 39.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $40.80 USD, these gloves are a bargain. They're PPE certified, too, according to EN13594:2015 level 1 KP, and incorporate a bunch of protective features that could go a long way in keeping your hands safe in the event of a tumble. For instance, they feature synthetic fabric and a goatskin palm offering comfort and abrasion resistance. The back of the hand features a blend of polyamide and elastene which offers both a snug fit and even more abrasion resistance. The knuckles get a protective shell, as well as breather vents designed to keep your hands cool.

Last but not least, the Fastway Offroad gloves offer comfort and a snug fit thanks to a mid-length cuff with an adjustable Velcro strap. Thin silicone inserts in the palm offer additional grip to the controls, while the top of the hand is made out of polyester for extra comfort and ventilation. As mentioned previously, Fastway's Offroad gloves retail for just 39.99 Euros ($40.80 USD), and are available in sizes ranging from S to 2XL, and sold in a variety of colors such as black, red, gray, olive, and beige.