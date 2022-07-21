Held Introduces Jakata And Zeffiro 3.0 Jacket And Pants Combo

Popular German motorcycle gear and equiment maker Held started life as a small glove-making business in 1946. It subsequently transformed itself into one of the popular gear manufacturers in Germany, after developing a racing glove for renowned German racer Toni Mang in 1983. Since then, the brand has gone well beyond making gloves, and pretty much makes all apparel items ranging from helmets, gloves,jackets, pants, and boots.

Held's most recent innovation comes to us in the form of the Jakata and Zeffiro 3.0, a combination of jacket and pants, sold separately, and designed to keep riders feeling cool and fresh during the summer months. Of course, summer months mean that it's the perfect time to go out for a ride. However, the ill effects of dehydration and prolonged heat exposure can creep up on you like a thief in the night. Instead of compromising your safety by forgoing certain pieces of gear, Held wants you to suit up with a full set of gear, while retaining the comfort and breathability you need to stay comfy.

Let's start with the Jakata. This 199.95-Euro ($204 USD) jacket has most of its surface area constructed out of breathable mesh panels. It employs a touring-focused cut, and is adorned with multiple pockets to offer a lot of practicality. Its sober black color scheme keeps things rather neutral, meaning the jacket is perfectly suited for a wide array of motorcycles. The Jakata gets a lot of adjustability to ensure a perfect fit, too. For instance, we find pelvis adjusters, and Velcro adjusters on the sleeves. Protection wise, Held has integrated shoulder and elbow protectors, as well as a sleeve to accommodate a standard back protector.

Held has also launched the Zeffiro 3.0 pants. These membrane-free, non-waterproof pants have breathability in mind, and are sure to keep your lower extremities feeling breezy no matter what speed you're going. They feature little more than a single, abrasion-resistant mesh panel, as well as removable and height-adjustable knee protectors as standard. Optional hip protectors can be fitted, too. The pants get four external pockets for added practicality, as well as reflective inserts for enhanced visibility when the sun goes down. The Held Zeffiro 3.0 pants retail for 149.95 Euros, or $153 USD, per current exchange rates.