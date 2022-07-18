Rossi. Agostini. Sheene. When riders think of AGV, those names likely come to mind. Founded by Amisano Gino in Valenza, Italy, in 1947, AGV (Amisano Gino Valenza) started sponsoring Grand Prix greats like Giacomo Agostini and Angel Nieto in 1956. The arrival of the brand’s first fiberglass shell aided those ambitious ventures, and AGV has been pushing the performance boundaries ever since.

From shell construction to shell shape, from aerodynamics to airflow, that GP ideology still informs the firm’s lineup today. AGV’s race-ready Pista GP RR and Corsa R bring the firm’s MotoGP-derived technologies to track rats and club racers around the world, but most riders prefer something slightly more casual for the road. That’s where AGV’s K Series steps in.

Balancing performance, pragmatism, and price, the street-oriented K line distills AGV’s decorated racing heritage into an accessible package. In order to serve the diverse needs of daily commuters, weekend warriors, and tourers, the K6 offers more features and tech than its K1, K3 SV, and K-5 S stablemates.

That versatile nature makes the K6 a capable companion in nearly all conditions, and Southern California’s coastal canyons and baking Interstates put that flexibility to the test.

Style

AGV’s flagship Pista GP RR ranks among the most aggressive shell shapes on the market. By contrast, the company’s K1 lid favors a rounder profile, which appeals to entry-level and urban riders. The K6, however, resides at the cosmetic crossroads between the K1 and Pista GP RR. Sporting a sleek silhouette, the K6 puts its race lineage on full display, but AGV smooths all the sharp edges that make the Pista so intimidating.

The mid-tier lid still benefits from an aerodynamic shape, though. The tapered chin bar, prominent cranial ridges, and rear air spoiler all contribute to the K6’s wind-splitting potential. Similar to sculpted superbikes, the K6 looks fast at a standstill, and that sporty shape doesn't just look the part. In the saddle, the AGV slashes through oncoming air, reducing turbulence and fatigue over the long haul.

For comparison purposes, I rotated through several helmets during my time with the K6. When pitted against peak-equipped adventure lids and dome-shaped competitors, the K6’s slippery shell mitigated buffeting to the highest degree. The wedge-shaped muzzle and streamlined shape may part the air with arrow-like efficiency, but unfortunately, it doesn’t divert much ventilation to the rider.

AGV lavishes the K6 with three adjustable crown vents, two closable chin bar inlets, and a passive rear extractor. Each vent door slides open with a positive click, but the slender intake slots only augment airflow at higher speeds. Under 50 mph, ventilation is all but negligible, with air sputtering through the narrow apertures and passageways.

Circulation is even worse at a stop, forcing the rider to open the visor at each red light. Keeping the visor cracked at speed negates those stuffy environs, but peeling away the removable chin curtain yields the best results. Of course, the cavity left by the absent chin curtain only increases wind noise. Luckily, the robust neck roll ensures that volumes never reach bothersome levels.

Substance

The K6 achieves DOT and ECE 22.05 approval thanks to AGV’s carbon-aramid fiber shell, five-density EPS liner, and collarbone-safe profile. While those safeguards prepare the full-face helmet for a crash, its 2.8-pound weight, Shalimar interior fabric, and 2Dry wick material pamper the rider on a daily basis. The soft yet supportive cheek pads and the supple head liner are just as welcoming on café runs as they are on road trips.

The individual, Shalimar-wrapped pillow pads noticeably press against the user's head, but those contact points never develop into pressure points. The K6 fits snug from front to back and leaves slightly more room at the temples. Still, the luxurious lid never feels loose or insecure, even as the speedo needle creeps toward triple digits.

At that pace, the 85-degree vertical field of view preserves vision, especially in a fully tucked position. The ultra-wide eye port delivers at all speeds, though, with a 190-degree line of sight that maximizes peripheral vision. With the provided Pinlock insert installed, fogging never factored into the view, even with the chin curtain intact and the shield fully shut. As a first-time AGV user, the K6’s visor latch system required some practice, but I developed muscle memory in no time.

Denouement

AGV celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022. Decade after decade, the Italian helmet manufacturer has translated its Grand Prix innovations into on-road performance. The K6 is the latest example in that long tradition, and it bears the torch with a sophisticated yet approachable nature. The carbon-aramid fiber construction, aerodynamic properties, and expansive field of vision shine at the track, while the multi-density EPS liner, plush interior, and 2.8-pound weight suit daily road riding.

Among fellow mid-tier full-face helmets, the K6’s wind-slashing shape, MotoGP-inspired styling, and premium fit stand up to the competition—even if the ventilation suffers in the process. The K6’s refined design and top-shelf finish push it to the forefront of the segment, but it remains a bargain at its $499.95 price point. Riders commonly associate AGV with Grand Prix giants. The K6 not only lives up to those standards but delivers race-bred tech to the masses.