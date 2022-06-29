Louis Moto Launches Affordable Luggage Brand Moto-Detail

German gear and equipment distributor Louis Moto carries some of the best brands in the business. However, the company also caters to the budget-conscious market with its in-house brands that sell quality products at lower prices. We’ve seen it with its gear brands such as Rekurv and Nishua, now it’s doing the same thing for luggage with the new Moto-Detail brand.

On offer are a total of seven new touring luggage options that are designed to universally fit most motorcycle models. Just in time for the riding season in the northern hemisphere, Louis' Moto-Detail luggage range feature sober styling and a price tag a fraction of their premium brand counterparts. For starters, Moto-Detail is offering a tank bag with a storage capacity of seven liters, and a transparent top pocket for you to store your phone and other handy items. It retails for just 69.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $74 USD.

Up next, Moto-Detail has also developed a new waterproof duffel bag made of the same rubber material as that of the tank bag. It’s marketed in two sizes consisting of 30 and 50 liters. Pricing is at 29.99 Euros ($32 USD) and 49.99 Euros ($53 USD), respectively. Similarly, two backpacks of varying style have also been launched. Both of them feature a 28-liter capacity, but are differentiated by their styling. The classic-style backpack retails for 49.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $53 USD, while the duffel style backpack goes for 79.99 Euros, or $85 USD.

Last but not least, Moto-Detail also offers a pair of saddlebags with a claimed universal fit on most motorcycles. It features a total capacity of 40 liters, and can easily be removed and transported off the bike thanks to carrying handles. Reflective elements have also been integrated into the design for added safety. As for pricing, Moto-Detail has pegged the price for the saddle bags at 119.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $127 USD.