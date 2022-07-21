Sticker kits are a fun and easy way to personalize the look of your motorcycle, without having to commit to the irreversible effects of a new paint job. Indeed, for ADV, enduro, and motocross riders, fitting your bike with a swanky new decal kit can go a long way in refreshing its look and personality.

While some people find loud sticker kits—especially those that fake a bike's identity by dressing it up as a different model—rather gaudy, others find that these sticker kits add a dash of character to their beloved steeds. Of course, fitting a kit as blatantly fake as the one designed to turn your Benelli TRK 502 into a BMW R 1250 GS is by no means a class act, a subtle, more OEM-plus kit, such as the one we have here today, could very well be.

That's right, the sticker kit we have in question today is from Spanish company Uniracing, and it's designed for the BMW R 1250 GS. More specifically, for those looking to convert their non-40th Anniversary models into the black and yellow 40th Anniversary models. Given the popularity of this particular variant of the GS, I can understand why you would want to make your GS look this way. Perhaps you got your bike second hand, but always wanted to sport 40th Anniv colors, or maybe the dealership didn't have the 40th Anniversary Edition in stock. Well, here's your chance to make your dreams come true.

Another nice feature of Uniracing's sticker kit is that it's claimed to be made of some pretty high quality stuff—and not the cheap sticker material you'd otherwise find on Alibaba or Wish.com. Uniracing's proprietary technology called GRASTEC has been used to ensure the highest level of durability, meaning the sticker kit is resistant to scratches from shrubs and small flying debris such as gravel and stone chips. Furthermore, it'll certainly go a long way in preserving your GS' paint, keeping it fresh for when the time comes you fancy a different aesthetic.

Unsurprisingly, a sticker kit from a company that provides decals to racing teams such as the HRC Monster Energy team will by no means be cheap. For the R 1250 GS, the 40th Anniversary replica sticker kit retails for 270 Euros, or around $275 USD. Is it worth it? Well, the answer is entirely up to you.