This Sticker Kit Will Turn Your Benelli TRK 502 Into A BMW GS

I'm sure a lot of you guys would agree with me when I say that the Benelli TRK 502 is a decent adventure bike. I mean, sure, it's no KTM 1290 Super Adventure, but it can certainly hold its own in the entry-level ADV market, against other bigger, more established manufacturers. This affordable ADV has been available for quite some time now across Asia and Europe, and has recently made its debut in the U.S. market, as well.

Equipped with a 500cc parallel-twin engine which produces an extremely unique exhaust note, the TRK 502 is, for the most part, an originally-designed bike made by the folks at QJ Motor for Benelli in the global market. So yes, it is a made-in-China bike that isn't a total rip-off of some other motorcycle, as we've seen so often from motorcycles from China. That said, it's funny to think that there are actually people out there who think that putting stickers and rebadging their motorcycles will make people think they're riding the latest, greatest, high performance machine.

Such is the case with this sticker kit designed specifically for the Benelli TRK to look like a BMW GS. As you can see, the sticker kit blatantly has GS graphics all over it, as well as a rather unsurprising typographical error. Not only does it turn your Benelli TRK 502 into a GS, your bike is now a Bnenlli GS. Amazingly, this blatant rip-off sticker kit is available in an array of color options for the truly discerning adventurous rider to choose from—all of which bearing GS graphics and that hilarious Bnenlli branding.

Now, before you slam Benelli for all this nonsense, it's definitely obvious that this product is in no way connected to the Chinese-owned Italian brand, other than the fact that it was designed to fit the TRK. Interestingly, a quick trip to your favorite Chinese e-commerce websites will reveal an array of sticker kits for all sorts of motorcycles—some of which can make your 250cc beginner sportbike look like a disproportionate caricature of a high-performance, race-bred machine.