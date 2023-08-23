Puig ERS Lets You Electronically Adjust Windshield For BMW R 1250 GS

Off the showroom floor, the BMW R 1250 GS is among the best-equipped adventure bikes on the market. That being said, there are still quite a lot of upgrades offered by aftermarket manufacturers – upgrades that are designed to give riders a more tailored riding experience, be it for comfort, performance, or versatility.

For example, Puig, a Spanish manufacturer of aftermarket accessories, recently showcased the ERS, or Electronic Regulation System, for BMW R 1250 GS and R 1200 GS windscreens. The plug-and-play electronic system allows you to raise and lower the windscreen of the BMW GS with the push of a button. In stock form, you'd have to manually adjust the height of the GS' windscreen with knobs, usually necessitating you to come to a complete stop in order to safely toggle the mechanism.

Puig's ERS for the R 1250/1200 GS is ideal for riders who want to be able to adjust the height of their windshield on the fly. This is particularly handy when your regular rides entail both city and highway riding, wherein you'd want the windscreen as low as possible in the city for adequate airflow, and as high as possible when riding on the highway to prevent excessive wind buffeting.

Puig's ERS kit incudes the small electric motor that raises and lowers the windscreen, as well as all the connectors and wiring for a seamless installation. All the other necessary components, including a small spoiler to close the gaps when the windscreen is on the highest position, are also part of the kit. Additionally, the ERS allows you to raise the windscreen six centimeters (2.3 inches) higher, and two centimeters (0.8 inches) lower than the stock settings. It's worth noting that the kit makes use of the bike's stock windscreen.

The price for the Puig ERS kit is a rather premium 493 Euros, or about $536 USD, without shipping and taxes. When it comes to installation, Puig states that the ERS can be fitted onto the bike in about an hour. That being said, installation of this product necessitates the removal of the bike's headlight and TFT display – something that even adequate home mechanics may be intimidated by. As such, if you have any doubts when it comes to installing this product, we recommend having it done by a professional workshop.