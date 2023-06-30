It’s the end of June 2023, and moto manufacturers are starting to roll out their 2024 updates to get everyone excited for the coming year. BMW Motorrad USA’s first batch of 2024 bikes include a selection of new colors on returning favorites, Option 719 packages, and one significant update to several models: Intelligent Emergency Call as a standard and/or optional feature on certain bikes.

For the first time, in the US and Canadian markets, BMW Motorrad will offer its Intelligent Emergency Call feature on the following models:

Bike Optional or Standard 2024 BMW F 900 R and XR Optional 2024 BMW K 1600 Standard 2024 BMW R 1250 Standard 2024 BMW R 18 B and Transcontinental Standard 2024 BMW S 1000 R and RR Standard 2024 BMW CE 04 Standard

On 2024 BMW bikes outfitted with the Intelligent Emergency Call feature, riders will find a new SOS button with a cover on the right-side handlebar, complete with both a loudspeaker and a microphone so riders can communicate in the event of an emergency. The system uses BMW Motorrad Connected Services to relay a call to a BMW agent who can then connect the rider to the appropriate emergency services in their area. If a bike with IEC installed should crash or suffer a fall, this feature will automatically activate and place a call so the rider can obtain appropriate assistance.

Additionally, all 2024 BMW M motorcycles now include BMW Ultimate Care Break-In Service at 600 miles as part of their sale to their new owners.

Gallery: 2024 BMW Returning Models

122 Photos

BMW Motorrad USA also announced new colors and pricing information for its returning 2024 models as follows: