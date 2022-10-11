BMW is all in with its Superbike World Championship (WSBK) team. Scott Redding entered the BMW team for the 2022 season and already racked up two podiums thus far. The Bavarians want even more WSBK and super naked bike success, though. The 2023 M 1000 RR and M 1000 R are here to deliver those results.

The House of Munich unveiled its race-homologated M 1000 RR superbike in 2020. The brand continues to shape the track weapon with the latest data gained over the past few years. The 2023 model holds onto its 999cc inline-four engine, but select features prepare the literbike for life on the circuit.

Titanium valves, narrow rocker arms, and BMW ShiftCam technology still benefit the four-cylinder marvel but longer, lighter Pankl titanium connecting rods minimize both friction and weight. These preparations grant the M 1000 RR 205 horsepower (at 13,000 rpm) and 83 lb-ft. (at 11,000 rpm). BMW complements its fire-breathing four-banger with new aerodynamics and carbon fiber bodywork.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M 1000 RR

13 Photos

The new aero package not only improves top speed but also enhances cornering stability. The winglets now produce 9.1 pounds of downforce at 95 mph and shoot up to 49.8 pounds at 186 mph. BMW constructs everything from the fairing to the fenders to the wheels from carbon fiber, which helps the M 1000 RR achieve a 423-pound curb weight.

Performance wasn’t the only objective either. The Bavarian designers reshaped the tail section and adopted an M Endurance seat for optimal ergonomic comfort. Adjustability also stands front and center with the seven ride modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro1- 3), two throttle profiles, three-level engine brake control, and drag torque settings.

Of course, a six-axis IMU also facilitates cornering-dependent traction control and wheelie control. But wait, there’s more. A bi-directional quickshifter, launch control, and pit lane speed limiter augment track day visits while hill-start control, LED lighting, cruise control, and heated grips ease everyday road use. In classic BMW fashion, the M 1000 RR also comes available in an M Competition package which adds milled parts, carbon components, a lighter swingarm, a lap timer, a passenger seat cover, and an M Endurance chain.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M 1000 R

13 Photos

The M 1000 RR may prefer life on the closed but the single-R variant brings all that race-bred technology to the roadway. The premium super naked trim packs the same power figures as its fully-faired cousin, but the M 1000 R’s 205 horses peak at 13,500 rpm. Shorter fourth, fifth, and sixth gear ratios and a 47-tooth rear sprocket also prep the R for stints on the mean streets.

Aluminum forged wheels keep the Beemer light on its toes but sturdy enough to take on city potholes. The road-oriented M packs on more weight at 339 pounds (wet), and a set of manually-adjustable suspenders replace the RR’s electronically-controlled fork and shock. As expected, BMW also offers the M 1000 R in an M Competition trim with its M Carbon wheels, M Carbon package, M Billet package, a passenger seat cover, and a GPS lap timer.

All of BMW’s updates will cost a pretty penny as well, with the 2023 M 1000 RR starting at $32,995 and the M 1000 R touting a $21,345 MSRP. Both models will become available in the U.S. market in January, 2023.