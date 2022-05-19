BMW Motorsport GmbH was founded in 1972—and over time, became so synonymous with Motorsport that it dropped every letter that came after the “M.” Thus, the presence of the M badge on four-wheeled vehicles came to represent uncompromising performance and driving experiences. Although BMW made motorcycles the entire time, it wasn’t until 2018 that the first M-level special equipment was offered for some of BMW’s motorcycles—and it wasn’t until 2020 that the first M 1000 RR was launched.

Still, since 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of BMW’s M division, BMW Motorrad chose this time to launch a very special anniversary edition of the M 1000 RR. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M carries two Ms in its name—and it’s more than just some fancy Sao Paulo Yellow paint scheme and graphics (although yes, the 50 Years M package does come with both those things).

If you order your 2023 BMW M 1000 RR with the optional 50 Years M package, you’ll also get the M Carbon Package. That includes carbon fenders, upper fairing side panels, tank covers on both left and right sides, a carbon chain guard, and a carbon sprocket cover. Additionally, you’ll get the M Billet Pack, which consists of billet aluminum engine protectors, folding billet brake and clutch levers, M riders rearsets, and a front brake lever guard into the bargain.

Other trick bits on the 50 Years M edition include a clear anodized swingarm, an M Endurance chain, M GPS lap timer trigger software, a rear seat cover and passenger kit, and of course special 50 Years M anniversary badging on your new bike.

The BMW M 1000 RR is powered by a liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder with titanium valves, which makes a claimed 205 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 83 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm. It has a claimed zero to 60 time of under 3.1 seconds. Top speed is 189 miles per hour. Curb weight is a svelte 423 pounds—and that’s the regular M 1000 RR, before you swap in those carbon and billet bits that are included with the 50 Years M package.

Now that you know the basic facts, what about pricing and availability? Those vary by region, as with other OEMs that sell their bikes in markets around the world. The 50 Years M edition is expected to be available in the U.S. late in the third quarter of 2022, at an MSRP of $36,995, with a destination charge of $645.