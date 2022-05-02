BMW Motorrad prides itself with its vast selection of two-wheelers which cover an expanse of models catering to all types of riders. While other motorcycle manufacturers may be reluctant to offer their bikes for test rides, BMW certainly isn’t. The gem of Germany’s motorcycle industry has been known to generously lend its bike to interested customers, as well as invite both owners and aspirants alike to multiple events.

In Italy, BMW has recently launched its demo tour, called “Riding Together”, which showcases a vast array of its models. The tour has been organized on a national scale to offer potential customers the chance to try out their dream bikes in a variety of settings. Models from all of BMW’s motorcycle segments consisting of Adventure, Roadster, Heritage, and Sport will be present. This means there’s sure to be something for all riders from all walks of life. Bikes such as the beginner-friendly G 310 R, all the way to the class-leading R 1250 GS, and razor-sharp S 1000 RR are sure to dazzle audiences and inspire them to get a piece of Bavarian engineering for themselves.

BMW Motorrad Riding Together not only allows you to test out the bike for yourself, it also gives participants the chance to learn more about the specific bikes by featuring BMW technical experts who can answer everyone’s questions about the bikes, as well as showcase the high-tech features of all the bikes present in the event. Furthermore, the team will also be showcasing all in-house optional extras, accessories, technical apparel, and after-sales service offerings by BMW Motorrad.

The BMW Motorrad Riding Together demo tour started on April 23, 2022, and will run all the way until October 2022. The next session is scheduled for May 7 to 8 at Pistoia at the Motosport Cappellini Srl dealership. Every weekend of May, the demo tour will move from dealerships all across the area—Ancona, Bari, Pozzuoli, and Isola delle Femmine on June 4 to 5, 2022. The dates from July to October 2022 have yet to be posted. Nonetheless, for more information about the BMW Motorrad Riding Together demo tour in Italy, be sure to visit the company’s official webpage for the event in the source links below.