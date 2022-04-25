Pangea refers to the supercontinent—the form which the earth once took back in the Paleozoic era where all the countries and continents we know today were all clustered together in one gigantic piece of land. While this would have been absolutely ideal for us motorcycle enthusiasts to travel literally the entire world aboard our bikes, the sad reality is that Pangea no longer exists.

A Spanish tourism and travel firm that goes by the same name, however, wants to make it incredibly easy and exciting for tourists to get a view of the world, as if it were all just one big continent. To add to its repertoire of packages, Pangea has teamed up with BMW Motorrad Spain for a motorcycle tourism project that offers international routes to multiple countries including Morocco. Through the partnership, the two companies look to elevate motorcycle tourism by making some of the world’s most exciting and scenic routes available to riders from all over the world.

The motorcycle tour sets Morocco as its starting point. More specifically, the Rif Mountains in Northern Morocco. The tour will then pass through Fez and Marrakech, then proceed through the Todra gorges. The tour will then find itself arriving at the Ksar of Ait Ben Haddou in Ouarzazate. Once there, the tour will continue traversing through exotic destinations such as the Alps mountains, Corsica, Sardinia, and Baja California in Mexico. The entire route covering multiple countries and municipalities has been coordinated and designed meticulously by Pangea’s team—perfect for BMW's capable GS range of adventure bikes.

On top of the exciting route, participants are guaranteed a safe and well-guided tour thanks to BMW Motorrad Spain’s team of skilled and certified instructors, who will serve as road leaders and accompany tour participants at all times throughout the journey. In an article published by Morocco World News, CEO and founder of Pangea David Hernandez highlighted that the Motorcycle Tour will provide a one-of-a-kind experience that would provide tourists a holistic experience blending excitement, adventure, history, and culture.

Participants will enjoy the best hotels, exotic cuisines, and visit historical and cultural landmarks aboard their favorite BMW motorcycles. Furthermore, director of BMW Motorrad Spain Alexander von Scheidt expressed his excitement towards the tour stating, “Pangea’s “expertise” in travel and BMW Motorrad’s never-ending desire to ride and enjoy motorcycles bring together the best of both worlds.”