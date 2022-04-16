DXR’s new two-piece women’s touring suit is called the Capetown Lady, and it joins the lineup along with the men’s cut ready for adventure tours on any bike.

Typically, a full touring suit can run you about a thousand or more dollars depending on which brand you get it from. Usually, full touring suits can be had from gear makers and OEMs like BMW. You will find that hardcore adventurers and touring nuts go for the full set and fork over the money, but DXR’s Capetown Lady doesn’t cost an arm and a leg to protect your arms and legs as well as your torso.

Cutting right to the price, instead of thousands of dollars, DXR charges only €249.90 EUR for the jacket and €159.90 EUR for the pants. In total, the full set will only set you back a total of €409.80 EUR. Converted to dollars, that translates to roughly about $270 USD for the top and about $170 USD for the bottoms totaling less than $450 USD.

Even with that price, you won’t get a feature-poor garment. The Capetown Lady features a rather standard style for motorcycle touring, similar to the sets that you will find from the likes of Ixon, Dainese, and Klim to name a few. Pockets are in vogue for tourers to carry stuff on your person, and so are textiles that are as protective, easy to move in, and breathable for long hours on the saddle.

The shell of the suit is made from 600D polyester fabric and a mesh liner works in tandem with ventilation windows to allow air to pass through. A thermal liner is also present to help fight against the cold for both the jacket and pants. In terms of fit, lady riders can enjoy a myriad of straps and cinches to ensure a proper fit. Following that, the jacket and pants can be joined together by way of a zipper.

The jacket and pants receive elbow, shoulder, and knee armor that’s CE certified. Unfortunately, you will have to splurge on buying chest, back, and hip armor, but the suit should still be budget-friendly even after the fact.