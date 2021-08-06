In recent years, models such as Triumph’s Scrambler 1200, Moto Guzzi’s V85 TT, and the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled have meshed retro styling with the intrepid spirit of modern off-roaders. However, most adventure gear favors technical designs with Hi-Viz color schemes. That’s where Ixon’s Exhaust jacket separates from the crowd. Featuring a classic cut and today’s latest technology, the Exhaust is ready to take on the trail in style.

Polyamide and polyurethane textile make up the shell, providing abrasion protection while also replicating the look and feel of a matte cotton jacket. The Exhaust also masks its interior accommodations, with a fixed mesh liner for everyday riding and a removable thermal layer for cooler conditions. The waterproof membrane also accounts for rainy days, suiting the Ixon jacket for multiple seasons.

Discreet level 2 armor at the elbows and shoulders maintains the classic silhouette while providing excellent impact protection. Safety-conscious riders can also beef up the protection by adding a back protector or sliding an airbag vest under the jacket. Retractable reflective inserts gain motorists' attention at night and allow users to tuck them away during the day.

Creature comforts include a high collar with impressive metal buckles, side waist gussets, and an integrated waist tightening cord. Press-studs fasten the chest flap and the cuffs. Four large patched pockets along with two side hand pockets provide more than enough storage for maps, tools, and snacks. Internally, four pockets and one waterproof wallet pocket suit valuables and personal items. Keeping with the retro theme, the Exhaust also connects to pants with a buckle system.

Available in black and khaki, the jacket maintains a timeless aesthetic while remaining at home on the trail. At €199.99 ($235 USD), Ixon offers the Exhaust in sizes S-3XL. If you enjoy off-road adventures but still prefer a fashionable kit, the Ixon Exhaust might be the multi-seasonal jacket for your upcoming travels.