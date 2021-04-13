Spring has sprung, and Triumph has introduced its 2021 Scrambler 1200 lineup to encourage us all to go play outside. The newly Euro 5-compliant line includes the XC, XE, and very limited Steve McQueen Edition, so you can choose your personal favorite for railing over hills and down trails. Let’s take a look.

All three 2021 Scrambler 1200s are powered by a 1200cc twin that makes a claimed 88.7 horsepower at 7,250 rpm, as well as just over 81 ft-lbs of torque at 4,500 rpm. Additionally, the Scrambler’s high-mount exhaust features improved heat shielding, per Triumph—which is certainly an important consideration when it’s that close to your right thigh.

The Scrambler 1200’s long-travel suspension offers 250mm (or just over 9.8 inches) of travel, both front and rear. Both the Öhlins rear shocks and Showa front fork are fully adjustable units, allowing greater flexibility in dialing in precisely the characteristics you want. Brake-wise, you get Brembo M50 front calipers with twin 320mm floating discs to stop you up front, while a Brembo two-piston caliper and single-disc setup stop you in the rear.

At either end, the Scrambler 1200’s spoked wheels utilize a side-laced design, so you have the option to use tubeless tires if you choose to. The 21-inch front wheel also makes actual scrambling a whole lot easier. Both wheels come wrapped in dual-sport Metzeler Tourance rubber from Hinckley, but you can choose Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires as an option if you plan to spend most of your time off-road.

All 2021 Scrambler 1200 variants get a long-travel aluminum swingarm, full-color TFT instrument panel, illuminated switches, keyless ignition, cruise control, and a USB charging port. LED lighting front and rear is also standard, as well as market-specific daytime running lights, where applicable. A seamless 16-liter fuel tank and brushed aluminum Monza cap only add to that special Scrambler aesthetic.

What’s different between the XC, XE, and Steve McQueen Editions? Ride-by-wire throttle offers up to six riding modes, depending on which Scrambler you choose. The XE and Steve McQueen both get an Off-Road Pro mode that turns off ABS and traction control if you’re extra confident that you know what you’re doing. There’s also a single User Configurable mode, so you can save your settings when you get everything dialed in to your liking. The XE and McQueen also have optimized cornering ABS and cornering traction control.

Gallery: 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC, XE, and Steve McQueen Edition

31 Photos

Now, here’s a little more detail about that special Steve McQueen-inspired bike. It’s a limited-edition model, and only 1,000 will ever be made. Each will be numbered with a special handlebar clamp, with a laser-etched approximation of Steve McQueen’s signature above the bike’s production number. If you buy one, you’ll also receive a Certificate of Authenticity signed by both Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, as well as Steve’s son, Chad McQueen.

The bike itself takes what’s good about the 2021 Scrambler 1200 XE and piles some nice extras on top of it. Appearance-wise, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition wears its exclusive Competition Green paint scheme proudly. Additionally, it’s accented with brushed aluminum, gold pinstriping, plenty of Triumph catalog off-road accessories, and a beautiful brown leather bench seat to really seal the deal.

Meanwhile, the 2021 color choices for both the XC and XE include Sapphire Black, Cobalt Blue and Jet Black, or Matt Khaki Green and Matt Jet Black. Pricing for the 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC starts at $14,000. Meanwhile, the XE starts at $15,400, and the limited Steve McQueen Edition starts at $16,400.