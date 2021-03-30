Many modern classic and vintage motorcycle riders look forward to the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) each year. Founded by Mark Hawwa in 2012, the worldwide event has brought together over 300,000 retro moto enthusiasts in the past decade. Partnering with the Movember Foundation, DGR has raised a total $27.45M over those 10 years.

Funds from the annual ride go toward prostate cancer research as well as Movember’s men’s health initiatives and suicide prevention efforts. This year, DGR aims to reach the $30M mark and continue its charitable alliance with Movember. Of course, DGR’s longtime partner, Triumph Motorcycles, will give its full support in 2021 as well.

“We at Triumph are proud to be the main partner for the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride for the 8th consecutive year and are also delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year Anniversary of the initiative overall,” said Triumph CCO Paul Stroud. “Our relationship with the DGR is an incredibly important partnership - raising funds and awareness to fight prostate cancer and support men’s mental health is important to both Triumph and riders.”

To help drive awareness and interest, Triumph will donate three brand-new modern classic motorcycles as prizes for the three highest fundraisers worldwide. A special one-off Thruxton RS will also go to the winner of the Gentlefolk Competition.

While the Gentlefolk winner is chosen at random, contestants need to collect fundraising badges to enter the competition. After completing a profile, users must donate to themselves, donate to a random rider, and raise over $250 (USD) to qualify. Gentlefolk contestants can also win a stylish Belstaff jacket or Hedonist helmet, but the DGR 10-Year Anniversary Triumph Thruxton RS easily clocks in as the grand prize.

“This year, we are not only celebrating 10 years of DGR, but 8 years of our partnership with Triumph Motorcycles,” noted DGR Founder Mark Hawwa. “We look forward to collectively raising over $30m USD since the event began, and riding dapper for men’s health - whether that’s in a COVID-safe event, or solo - we’re in this together!”

For 2021, DGR moved to May 23, 2021, and the event will vary depending on the location. With a mixture of COVID-safe, Route Only, or Solo Rides, DGR will observe the mandates of each country and city. Yes, you may have to add a face covering to your bow tie and suspenders this year, but take comfort in knowing that it’s all for a good cause.