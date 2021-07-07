Vintage and modern classic motorcycle fans are soul riders, or at least that’s how REV’IT!’s Heritage collection video portrays them. Championing introspective quotes from film auteur Jean Luc-Godard and author Norman Vincent Peale, the new retro apparel lineup certainly aims to attract the Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance crowd.

With a heavy emphasis on “inner peace” and “tranquility”, it’s no wonder the Heritage range opts for a stripped-down aesthetic worthy of the good old days. Nowhere is that more evident than with the Roamer 2 leather jacket. Favoring full-grain soft cowhide, simple lines, and minimal branding, the timeless leather jacket looks at home on the open road.

Despite the vintage appearance, the Roamer 2 boasts creature comforts such as a removable thermal liner, five pockets, jeans loop, and short connection zipper. SEESMART CE-level 1 shoulder and elbow armor come standard, and the jacket accommodates REV’IT!’s SEESOFT CE-level 2 back protector (sold separately). While fashionable, the Roamer 2 still delivers excellent protection, a quality shared with the rest of the Heritage lineup.

The skinny-fit Piston SK jeans feature a four-pocket design that embodies the simple yet sophisticated air of REV’IT!’s new collection. The 12.5-ounce Cordura denim not only provides full range of motion but also protects in the event of a slide. The SEESMART CE-level 1 knee pads mitigate impacts and users can fortify the jeans with SEESMART CE-level 1 hip armor. The Piston SK jeans are available in Light Blue, Medium Blue, and Light Gray to preserve the riding jeans’ classic qualities.

Lastly, the Mohawk 2 boots also pack a timeless silhouette with today’s technology. Rocking a moc toe cut and black leather construction, the Mohawk is an old work boot by all appearances. However, REV’IT! reinforces the toe and heel for extra safeguards. An ankle cup not only supports the joint but increases impact protection as well. The full-grain cowhide repels water and reflection inserts at the heel to improve the ride’s visibility to other motorists.

Yes, the REV’IT! Heritage Collection panders to the modern-day soul rider, but it’s the comfort and safety features that should deliver tranquility and inner peace.