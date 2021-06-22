Several France-based apparel brands have released retro motorcycle jackets this summer. From Helstons' casual and comfortable option to Segura’s race-inspired piece, the latest jackets fuse modern function with classic form. Now it’s Japan’s turn, with Daytona’s new leather jacket, pants, and gloves lineup.

Starting at the top, the Daytona Leather Scrambler jacket dons a vintage guise with diamond stitching at the map pocket and stitched concentric circles on both shoulders. The cowhide exterior provides excellent abrasion resistance while the polyester optimizes rider comfort. The scrambler-style jacket doesn’t include impact protection, but customers can purchase SAS-TEC protectors separately. At ¥29,700 ($268 USD), Daytona offers the jacket in sizes M-3XL and blue or black colorways.

The brand’s new Leather Pants share the same cowhide/polyester construction as the Leather Scrambler jacket, but they also include an additional, removable polyester inner lining. The extra insulation isn’t the only comfort accommodations, however, with shirring at the waistband tailoring the fit to each rider. A water-repellent finish also keeps the user dry in damp conditions. Unfortunately, customers will have to provide their own SAS-TEC armor at the hips and knees, but the affordable ¥23,100 ($208 USD) price tag should leave room in the budget for extra protection. Daytona only offers a classic black colorway but produces the leather pants in a wide size range spanning W27-W36.

Constructed of cowhide as well, the Henly Begins gloves deliver enough abrasion resistance while also maintaining the retro aesthetic. Perforated leather keeps the user's hands cool while shirring at the wrist personalizes fit. An additional leather patch at the bottom of the palm increases crash protection and the inner stitching results in an understated yet classic appearance. Available in sizes M-XL, the Henly Begins gloves only command ¥9,130 ($82 USD).

For most riders, the new Daytona leather lineup will be perfect for fall and spring riding. However, the Scrambler jacket, Leather pants, and Henly Begins gloves remain stylish regardless of the weather.