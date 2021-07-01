From Alpinestars to Dianese, from IXS to Spidi, there’s no shortage of one-piece race suits on the market today. With that said, most modern leathers feature highly technical designs and fluorescent color schemes. That doesn’t leave many options for vintage motorcycle racers or modern-classic riders. That’s where Helstons steps in with its Stirling track suit, opting for retro race designs and classic color combinations.

Similar to the French brand’s King textile jacket, the new leather one-piece boasts a slim cut and understated design. Racing stripes, patches, and diamond-stitched panels at the shoulders, elbows, and hips are the only flourishes. Despite the throwback look, Helstons equips the Stirling suit to handle today’s raceway speeds and conditions.

The 1-1.1-mm cowhide construction benefits from aramid panels strategically placed at common impact points. CE-rated elbow, shoulder, knee, and back armor along with extra padding at the shoulders and hips provide additional crash protection. The protectors are also removable and adjustable for a personalized fit. Shirring at the waist improves range of motion and comfort while the ankle and cuff zips ensure complete coverage.

Helstons knows that leather suits don’t particularly breathe well, so the removable and washable liner will help users maintain the Stirling over time. Available in sizes S-4XL, Helstons’ latest race suit will fit a wide array of riders. The styling should also attract a lot of retro-leaning track riders with an all-black colorway and a two-tone white/black option.

At €899 ($1,065 USD), the Stirling leathers are just as protective and comfortable as its technical counterparts. Despite outward appearances, Helstons suits are thoroughly modern. If you’re more Agostini than Rossi, more Hailwood than Marquez, the Stirling might be the perfect race suit for you. No, it doesn’t catch the eye like an Alpinestars or Dianese suit, but to some, that’s preferable.