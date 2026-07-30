Plot Twist: Hero’s Global EV Debut Didn’t Happen Where Anyone Expected

For a while, Hero MotoCorp’s electric brand looked destined to make its international debut somewhere in Europe. The company had previously outlined plans for Vida to enter markets like the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, but those launches never materialized on the original timeline.

Instead, Vida’s first passport stamp is coming from somewhere much closer to home, and it might actually be the better move.

Hero has announced that Vida is officially entering Nepal through a distribution partnership with CG Motors, bringing the VX2 Go, VX2 Plus, and Dirt.E K3 to the country. On paper, it isn’t the splashiest global expansion. In reality, though, Nepal checks a surprising number of boxes for an electric two-wheeler brand trying to prove itself outside of India before taking on more demanding markets.

At first glance, some buyers might wonder why Hero didn’t simply push ahead with Europe. The answer is that exporting motorcycles isn’t just about shipping crates across oceans. It means building dealer networks, parts inventories, service infrastructure, customer support, and brand recognition from scratch. That’s a much bigger challenge when you’re introducing a new electric brand into some of the world’s most competitive motorcycle markets. It's also something that India's Ultraviolette is experiencing firsthand, and not without its own delays, either.

Nepal, meanwhile, already presents many of the conditions an electric motorcycle company hopes to find. Electric vehicle adoption has accelerated rapidly in recent years thanks to supportive government policies and the country’s heavy reliance on renewable hydropower. Instead of asking buyers to embrace unfamiliar technology, Vida is entering a market that’s already moving in that direction.

There’s another factor that makes the timing particularly relevant. Cities such as Kathmandu regularly experience some of the poorest air quality in the world, giving both consumers and policymakers another reason to support cleaner transportation. While electric scooters alone won’t solve an air pollution problem of that scale, they’re part of a broader shift away from gasoline-powered urban mobility.

The products themselves also give Vida a fairly broad opening lineup. The VX2 range covers practical urban transportation, with the Go aimed at affordability and the Plus adding features such as a TFT display, a front disc brake, and an extra riding mode. The Dirt.E K3 takes a very different approach, targeting younger riders with an adjustable electric off-road bike that can literally grow alongside its owner through its modular frame design.

Photo by: Hero MotoCorp

What do you think?

Interestingly, Hero’s international strategy hasn’t stopped with electric mobility. Just days before announcing Vida’s Nepal expansion, the company confirmed the start of operations in Germany using its gasoline-powered lineup, led by the XPulse 200 4V. That creates a clearer picture of Hero’s broader plan. Conventional motorcycles establish the brand in Europe, while Vida takes its first international steps in a neighboring market where electric adoption is already gaining momentum.

That doesn’t mean that Europe is off the table, though. If anything, Nepal may simply become the proving ground that Hero wanted before taking Vida farther abroad. As we've talked about not too long ago, the company is expanding and streamlining its electric portfolio, with another affordable scooter expected soon, while development continues on future models including the VXZ electric motorcycle and the self-balancing Nex 2 concept.

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